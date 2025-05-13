Massive relief for Jio's 49 crore subscribers: Enjoy 336 days of service without hassel of frequent recharge Reliance Jio provides numerous recharge plans for its millions of customers. One of these plans offers unlimited calling for 336 days at a price below two thousand rupees.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio stands out as the leading telecom company in the country, boasting over 49 crore users who rely on Jio SIM cards. With the largest customer base and an extensive range of recharge plans, Jio prioritises its users' needs by providing a variety of benefits through its offers. Today, we’re excited to share details about one of Jio’s plans that allows you to enjoy unlimited calling for nearly an entire year at an incredibly affordable price. As recharge plans have seen a rise in costs, there has been a noticeable shift in what mobile users are looking for. Plans with extended validity are now the go-to choice for many. In response, Jio has launched an attractive new plan that lets you enjoy unlimited calling for almost the whole year for under Rs 2,000, easing the burden of expensive recharges for millions of users.

Jio's budget-friendly plan

Jio has introduced its most economical long-term plan yet, prompted by regulations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This plan is a significant boon for customers who depend on data, though it focuses primarily on voice calls and SMS.

This prepaid recharge plan is priced at just Rs 1,748 and offers an impressive validity period of 336 days, or about 11 months. With this single recharge, you can wave goodbye to the hassle of frequent top-ups. The plan includes unlimited calling across all networks for the entire 336 days.

In addition to unlimited calling, customers will also benefit from free SMS. Users receive a total of 3,600 free SMS for use on both local and STD networks during the plan's duration. There are additional perks as well; the plan includes a complimentary subscription to Jio TV for the entire validity period and offers 50GB of Jio AI cloud storage.

(Image Source : FILE)Jio Rs 1748 recharge plan

Jio's 200-day incredible plan

If you're in the market for a long-term data plan, consider Jio's Rs 2,025 option. This plan delivers unlimited calling across all networks, making it ideal for users who require more data. With a validity of 200 days, customers receive 2.5GB of data per day. Plus, this plan includes a free subscription to Jio Hotstar for 90 days, adding even more value.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge available for pre-order starting at Rs 1,09,999 with benefits worth Rs 12000