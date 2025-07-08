License number on receipts, training for food handles: FSSAI issues new instructions for e-commerce entities In a meeting with more than 70 representatives from leading e-commerce platforms, FSSAI's CEO, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, shared essential guidelines aimed at improving food safety and hygiene practices across the food supply chain in the e-commerce sector.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, the food regulator FSSAI issued a warning to e-commerce platforms regarding strict action if they did not adhere to food safety protocols. This warning was delivered during a meeting attended by FSSAI's CEO, G Kamala Vardhana Rao, along with over 70 representatives from major e-commerce platforms. The meeting was aimed at enhancing food safety and hygiene practices throughout the food supply chain in the e-commerce sector. Rao emphasised the seriousness with which the FSSAI would view any non-compliance with food safety standards, stating that it could lead to severe consequences. He highlighted the critical role of food safety in the rapidly growing e-commerce marketplace.

Registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo

During the meeting, Rao instructed all e-commerce entities to ensure that their FSSAI License or Registration numbers were prominently displayed on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers. He also requested that information regarding the Food Safety Connect App be included in all consumer-facing documents.

Date of Expiry/Use By

E-commerce representatives were asked to disclose the details of all warehouses and storage facilities related to their operations on the FoSCoS portal. Additionally, the possibility of displaying the ‘Date of Expiry/Use By’ for food products at the consumer interface was discussed.

Training for food handlers

Rao mandated that all e-commerce platforms maintain strict adherence to hygiene and food safety practices in all their warehouses and storage facilities. Furthermore, he stated that all food handlers involved, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training in hygiene protocols. Platforms were required to share their training plans and timelines with the FSSAI.

Warehouses licensing

Lastly, the regulator urged e-commerce platforms to comply with all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regulations established under the FSS Act. It was also mentioned that all warehouses linked to e-commerce operations should be duly registered or licensed by the FSSAI, and platforms were instructed to share relevant data concerning their warehouses and food handlers with the regulator.

