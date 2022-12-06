JioFiber Rs 699 Postpaid plan with 14 OTT apps: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

JioFiber has been reportedly offering customers a broadband plan, both prepaid and postpaid fiber broadband plans. The postpaid plans were introduced quite late by Jio, at a much later stage. Not only this but JioFiber is bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the postpaid plans for a very affordable cost.

The JioFiber plan is priced at Rs 699 and is bundled with 14 OTT applications. Here is everything you need to know about the JioFiber postpaid plan.

JioFiber Rs 699 Postpaid Plan: How to Get and Cost

To get the postpaid plan from JioFiber, the user will get around 14 OTT apps bundled. Users will have to pay a small additional charge beyond the plan amount.

The base cost of the plan will be priced at Rs 699 and the add-on OTT benefits will come with an additional cost of Rs 200. Hence, the total cost of the plan will be Rs 899 + taxes for the users.

Users will get 100 Mbps of speed for binge watch and net surfing.

On the OTT front, the device will come bundled with the following platforms:

Disney+ Hotstar SonyLIV ZEE5 Voot Select Voot Kids SunNXT Hoichoi Discovery+ Universal+ ALTBalaji Eros Now Lionsgate Play ShemarooMe JioCinema JioSaavn

More details of the plan and offering from JioFiber:

The data will further offer 3.3TB per month for the new customers who will request this plan from the official website of the company, or through the customer care team.

If you will visit the official website of Jio, you will find out that this plan ships with 550+ on-demand TV channels that are also supportive of the plan.

Users can also request a free Set-Top Box (STB) from JioFiber, once they subscribe to the plan.

Users will have to note that this plan will be available for new customers only and will have a validity of 3, 6 and 12 months.

The upload and download speed of the plan is uniform.

