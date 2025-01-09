Jio's 84-day plans disrupted BSNL's market strategy, alleviating concerns for millions of users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 84-day recharge plan

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom company in the country, is once again bringing joy to its customers. Holding the title for the highest customer base in the telecom industry, Jio experienced a wave of user departures following a price hike in July. However, they have now returned with an impressive offer that has delighted their 49 crore subscribers. Jio has introduced long validity plans that are sure to capture attention, disrupting BSNL's strategies.

It’s worth noting that many mobile users were gravitating toward BSNL for its affordable and extended validity plans. In response, Jio has bolstered its range with several long validity options. If you’re a Jio user scouting for budget-friendly plans with extended validity, you’ll now find plenty of great options available.

Jio’s 84-Day Plans Are a Hit

Jio’s plan offerings span various durations, from short to long terms. Recently, their 84-day validity plans have gained significant popularity. These plans come packed with fantastic perks such as OTT subscriptions, free calling, and data benefits. If you’re thinking about recharging soon, here’s a detailed look at Jio's economical and appealing 84-day plans that could prove valuable for you in 2025.

Jio's Plans Cause a Sensation

Jio’s Rs 1799 Plan: This plan includes unlimited free calling across all networks, along with a generous validity of 84 days. Users receive 3GB of data daily, making it perfect for those who rely heavily on data. Plus, it offers a Netflix subscription as an added bonus.

Jio’s Rs 1199 Plan: Like the previous option, this plan offers unlimited free calling with an 84-day validity. It also features 3GB of daily data, along with a complimentary subscription to Jio Cinema.

Jio’s Rs 1299 Plan: This True 5G plan provides users with 84 days of validity, including 2GB of high-speed internet data daily and free calling on all networks. Subscribers also enjoy a free Netflix subscription.

Jio’s Rs 1049 Plan: Offering long validity of 84 days, this pack provides 2GB of data every day and free calling. It's a great choice for OTT enthusiasts, as it includes free subscriptions to platforms like Sony Liv, Zee5, Jio TV, and Jio Cinema.

Jio’s Rs 1029 Plan: Also valid for 84 days, this plan offers up to 2GB of high-speed data daily and unlimited calling. Additionally, customers receive an Amazon Prime Lite subscription for the duration of the plan.

Jio’s Rs 1028 Plan: This plan provides free calling for 84 days and daily access to 2GB of high-speed data. Moreover, users can take advantage of a cashback offer worth Rs 50 and enjoy a subscription to Swiggy One Lite.

Jio’s Rs 949 Plan: With a validity of 84 days, this plan includes unlimited free calling and up to 2GB of high-speed internet. Once the daily data limit is reached, users can continue browsing at a speed of 64kbps. Additionally, Jio offers a complimentary 3-month subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.

Jio’s Rs 859 Plan: Priced at Rs 859, this economical option also provides 84 days of free calling across all networks, along with daily access to 2GB of high-speed data. Users will benefit from complimentary subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud.

Jio’s Rs 889 Plan: This plan grants 84 days of validity along with free calling on all networks. Users receive 1.5GB of daily data and a free subscription to Jio Saavn Pro, plus ongoing access to Jio Cinema.

Jio’s Rs 799 Plan: If you're looking to save money, the Rs 799 plan offers an appealing option. It includes unlimited free calling across all networks for 84 days, along with daily access to 1.5GB of data.

Jio's latest offerings have certainly shaken things up in the telecom industry!

