Jio's 84-day plan offers unlimited data and calling, raising concerns for BSNL once again

Jio has been recognised for its better 5G availability and coverage. The company recently hiked the price of its both prepaid and postpaid recharge plans to increase its revenue for further development of 5G infrastructure in the country. Despite raising its prices, the company offers several plans that provide users with unlimited calling, data, and additional perks. Here are the details of one of Jio’s affordable recharge plans that offer such unlimited benefits.

Jio's 84-day recharge plan

One of Jio's popular options is an 84-day prepaid plan priced at Rs 949. This plan includes unlimited calling to any network in the country and offers free national roaming. Users also receive a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

The plan provides daily access to 2GB of high-speed data, along with 100 free text messages per day. Subscribers with 5G smartphones within Jio's coverage area can enjoy unlimited 5G internet. Overall, this plan offers a comprehensive package for calling, messaging, and data, along with the bonus of a streaming service for 84 days.

For those who are planning to switch to BSNL, here is a BSNL that is priced similarly. Here are its benefits for comparison.

BSNL's 160-day plan

BSNL has a plan costing Rs 997 that gives users daily access to 2GB of data and 100 free text messages. It also includes unlimited calling and free national roaming across all networks, with a much longer validity of 160 days.

Both plans offer great benefits, catering to different user needs. However, it is worth noting that BSNL 4G infrastructure is still under development and 5G is under testing so you will not have the same level of service that Jio offers.

Meanwhile, at the recent World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), held by the International Telecommunication Union during the India Mobile Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke about India’s impressive advancements in mobile technology. He emphasized that India has been a pioneer in both 4G and 5G networks. Scindia expressed confidence that the country will also take the lead in developing 6G technology, saying, “Our Prime Minister, Modi, aims for us to be the first country to officially launch 6G.”

