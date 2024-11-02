Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Jio leads global telecom industry again, sets records in mobile data traffic

Jio continues to set records and break barriers in mobile data usage, while a slight drop in subscriber numbers suggests challenges due to price adjustments. The company has substantial growth in 5G adoption and ARPU reflects its continued strength and influence in the market.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2024 14:26 IST
Jio
Image Source : FILE Jio

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom provider, has once again topped the charts, and has been outperforming the major global players in mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter. As per the recent report by international consulting firm Tefficient, Jio’s data traffic surged by 24 per cent year-on-year, to solidify its position as a leader in the telecom industry.

Here’s a closer look at Jio’s performance and the latest trends.

Mobile data traffic soars

Jio has maintained significant momentum in mobile data usage, registering a 24 per cent increase in data traffic compared to last year. In comparison, competitor Airtel saw a 23 per cent year-on-year rise, while China Mobile recorded only a 2 per cent increase.

Tefficient’s report highlighted that Jio has surpassed all other telecom giants worldwide in mobile data traffic for the past three quarters.

Subscriber decline despite high data usage

Despite a strong performance in data consumption, Jio’s subscriber count dipped in the past 3-months.

Following price hikes on mobile plans in July, Jio lost 11 million users, bringing its subscriber base down from 489.7 million in the April–June quarter to 478.8 million in the July–September quarter.

However, the company continues to attract a significant number of 5G users, making it the largest 5G operator globally outside of China.

Rising 5G user base

Jio’s 5G user count has reached 148 million, underscoring rapid growth since the technology’s launch just two years ago.

Each Jio user is consuming an average of 31GB of data per month, indicating high engagement. This has positively impacted Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU), which increased by 18 per cent in recent months.

BSNL gains from Jio’s user losses

As Jio's subscriber base saw a decline, BSNL made notable gains, adding 5.5 million new users over the last few months. In July alone, BSNL gained 3 million new subscribers, followed by 2.5 million in August, contributing to its growing market presence in India.

 

