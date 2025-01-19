Jio launches VoNR service for millions of users, intensifing competition for Airtel, Vi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio VoNR service

If you’re a Reliance Jio user, there’s some exciting news for you! Reliance Jio consistently prioritizes the needs and convenience of its customers, and they’ve recently rolled out a new service for millions of users. Jio is now the first telecom company to introduce VoNR technology.

So, what is VoNR?

It stands for Voice Over New Radio, and it’s a special calling technology designed specifically for Jio’s 5G users. With this launch, Jio has made a significant move ahead of competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea. To take advantage of this service, customers will need to use a Jio SIM.

Currently, most telecom providers rely on VoLTE (Voice Over LTE) to enhance calling experiences. However, Jio has taken a leap forward by utilizing 5G for its VoNR technology. This advancement promises a whole new level of calling experience for users.

With VoNR, you can expect superior quality compared to VoLTE. This technology significantly reduces background noise and delivers audio in HD quality. Thanks to its low latency, communication is smoother than ever, and this technology also boosts overall network efficiency.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has suggested some new ideas that could help reduce the cost of broadband internet in rural parts of India. They recommend that the prices charged by public Wi-Fi service providers, known as Public Data Offices (PDOs), should not be more than twice the regular rate for home internet services. PDOs are businesses that buy internet access in bulk and sell it to many customers.

TRAI believes that lowering costs for these Wi-Fi providers could help the PM-WANI initiative gain more traction. This program was started over four years ago but hasn't made significant progress yet.

The PM-WANI initiative aims to improve internet access by setting up public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. The goal is to create a more connected India that offers various advantages to its people. When PM-WANI was initially launched five years ago, it aimed to set up 10 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2022, with a long-term goal of reaching 50 million by 2030.

ALSO READ: TRAI rules: Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20