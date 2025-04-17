Is Starlink finally coming? Officials meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal A delegation of Starlink officials has met with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Following this initial official meeting, the introduction of Starlink satellite broadband service in India is expected soon.

Starlink's satellite internet service is set to launch in India soon. A delegation from Elon Musk's company recently met with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. The Minister shared a photo of their meeting on his official X account. The Starlink team included Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight. During the meeting, they discussed Starlink's innovative technology platform, along with its current partnerships and plans for future investments in India. There has been ongoing speculation about the launch of Starlink's satellite internet service, and this marked the first official meeting between Starlink officials and the Indian government.

While Elon Musk's company is still awaiting regulatory approval to commence operations in India, it has already teamed up with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to distribute its equipment. Under this collaboration, both telecom giants will sell Starlink's products and services in their retail outlets.

Service to Launch Soon

Reports suggest that Starlink has agreed to most of the conditions set by the Department of Telecommunications to get its service underway in India. However, discussions are still ongoing regarding certain stipulations. Starlink is gearing up for a large-scale rollout, promising users high-speed satellite broadband connectivity. Once launched, the service will offer internet speeds that can reach several terabytes per second via SpaceX's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Currently, Starlink delivers its satellite broadband service across more than 100 countries. The company operates through its Gen-1 satellites, having deployed around 4,400 of them into orbit, alongside 2,500 Gen-2 satellites. Starlink has plans to expand its fleet to a total of 30,000 satellites.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has recently announced on his X account that Starlink's service is set to launch in Somalia. The Somali government has granted Starlink the necessary license to commence operations. With the introduction of Starlink in a country facing economic challenges like Somalia, internet access will now reach areas where mobile or fiber broadband services have previously been unavailable.

