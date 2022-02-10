iRobot Roomba i3 and i3+ gets a price cut, now available for Rs. 24,900 and Rs. 39,900 respectively

Follow us on Image Source : PR iRobot Roomba

Puresight Systems, the exclusive distributor of iRobot products has announced to commemorate discounts on the recently launched Roomba i3 and i3+. Roomba i3 is priced at Rs 24,900, Roomba i3+ is priced at Rs 39,900, and Roomba 698 will be available at Rs 14,900.

The sale has already started and will last till February 28th and is available to shop from e-commerce and online platforms such as iRobot's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The offer is also available at iRobot's offline stores, as well as other retail partners like Croma and Reliance Digital.

Puresight Systems offers a mix of unique robotic vacuum and mopping robots with sophisticated and special features for customers all over the world. The Roomba i3 and i7 series are iRobot's stand under mid and premium range of vacuums in India, offering 3-stage cleaning efficiency with sophisticated features like smart mapping, automated dirt disposal, high-tech sensors, and more. The Roomba 698 has two multi-surface brushes, adaptive navigation, and voice-based instructions with Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration. Dirt-detect sensors remove dirt from even the most difficult areas of space.

The Roomba i3, i7, and S9 series can automatically align their task of vacuuming with Braava’s mopping job without any manual efforts in-between using the iRobot Home App. Braava jet M6 works with vSLAM® navigation learn the layout of any home and builds personal Smart Maps where users can selectively choose which room to clean. The vacuum and mop duo serves as the ideal ‘cleaning assistant’ for users who need far-reaching floor-cleaning assistance at their home with spotless finishing.