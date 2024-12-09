IRCTC down: Users vent anger as website suffers outage during tatkal timings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IRCTC outage

IRCTC's website experienced a crash this morning, coinciding with the peak time for Tatkal ticket bookings. Users visiting the site encountered a message indicating that maintenance work was underway, which would prevent any bookings for the next hour. Many users reported issues on social media, with several also registering complaints on Downdetector, a platform that tracks service disruptions.

According to Downdetector, about half of the users are currently unable to use the website, while 40 percent are facing problems with the app, and 10 percent cannot book tickets at all. It seems that the problems started around 10 AM. Many users are having trouble accessing the IRCTC platform. Passengers have reported several issues, including not being able to log into their accounts, encountering errors when looking for train schedules or ticket prices, and having difficulty completing their ticket bookings.

In its downtime message, IRCTC stated, "Due to maintenance activity, the e-ticketing service will not be available for the next hour. Please try again later. For cancellations or filing a TDR, please call customer care at 14646, 0755-6610661, or 0755-4090600, or email us at etckets@irctc.co.in."

In other news, the Indian Railways has introduced a new service that allows passengers to change their boarding station up to four hours before their train is set to leave. Previously, this change needed to be made at least 24 hours in advance. This update aims to make travel easier and more convenient for passengers.

One of the exciting features of this new service is that travelers can change their boarding station multiple times if needed. It's important to note that there won’t be any extra charge for making these changes. However, if a change is made within 24 hours of the departure, passengers won't be able to get a refund on their ticket.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh escalates tension, halts high-speed internet project for North East Indian states