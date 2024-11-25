Attention passengers: You can change boarding station online even after booking ticket, here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Railways news update

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the train passngers. Now, you won’t have to worry about changing your boarding station before catching your train on time. The Indian Railways has started a new facility where passengers can change and manage their boarding station even four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. As per earlier rules, passengers can change their boarding railway stations around 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

With the new set of rules, the Indian Railways has made changes in the IRCTC ticketing system for the convenience and ease of passengers. The new feature is that passengers can change the boarding station more than once.

It is interesting to note that to change the boarding station, passengers will not have to pay the extra fare, but if the change has been made within a period of 24 hours, then the refund on the ticket will not be available.

How to change the boarding station