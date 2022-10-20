Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
iPhone SE 4 to feature a 6.1-inch display and side mounted fingerprint scanner: Know more

As per the leaks, it is rumoured that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a bigger display and will be powered by Apple A15 or A16 Bionic chipset. The device is expected to launch in 2023- but the timeline has not been specified by the time of writing. Know more

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 20, 2022 18:58 IST
iPhone SE
Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE 5G

Apple has been planning to launch its next iPhone SE 4 model in the global market. It is being assumed by the tipsters that the upcoming handset from the US-based tech giant will feature a 6.1-inch display which is bigger than the predecessor models, which use to feature a 4.7-inch display.

The upcoming iPhone SE will be featuring the same design as it was witnessed in the iPhone XR. The new device is in keeping with past rumours, according to a tech news breaker named Jon Prosser, GizmoChina reported.

Moreover, the SE 2 and SE 3 editions of the iPhone will sport a design which is similar to the iPhone 8, the report said.

Like its predecessors, the iPhone SE 4 will not have thick bezels on the top and bottom sides of the device. The home button is also not featured on the device and is unavailable since it is said to have a notched display with slim bezels. In the previous variants, the fingerprint scanner was embedded in the Home button itself.

Furthermore, the rumours have stated that the new iPhone SE 4 might be Apple's first handset with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which has never been seen before. Also, it is expected to be launched in the next year, but no specific timelines have been shared by the tipster by the time of writing.

Also, this is a must to mention that the leak does not confirm the iPhone SE 4's internals, but the device, might feature a single camera with LED flash at the rear panel, and will be powered by the Apple A15 or A16 Bionic chipset, claims the report.

The next-generation SE model is expected to come in black, red and white.

Inputs from IANS

