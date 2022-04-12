Follow us on Image Source : APPLE WEBSITE iPhone SE 3 Offers: Tips to get a new iPhone at Rs 28,900

In the month of March, Apple launched the new iPhone SE 3 for the global market. The device is commonly known as the iPhone SE 2022 and the handset was launched along with other Apple gadgets like the fifth-gen Apple iPad Air and the Apple Mac Studio.

Although the smartphone comes with a very similar look compared to iPhone SE (2020 model), as per the information provided by Apple, the new SE 3 will feature a new camera and the new Apple devices will be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset.

Priced at Rs 43,900, the new iPhone SE 2022 can be redeemed by the users at some discounts, making the smartphone as low as Rs 28,900.

Talking about the pricing, the 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 3 starts at Rs 43,900; the 128GB variant at Rs 48,900 and the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 58,900.

A number of Apple merchants like Vijay Sales, Amazon, Reliance Digital and Apple's official stores across the country are selling the device as per the scheme.

Apple’s Indian reseller iStore has been offering a rebate of Rs 2,000 on SE 3 handset, during the purchase made through the selected bank cards including- SBI Credit Cards, Kotak Bank Debit and Credit cards, ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards.

This will reduce the smartphone's pricing to Rs 41,900, which is certainly a good bid.

Also, people can sell their older smart devices through Servify or Cashify and redeem the exchange offer discount accordingly. Considering the iStore website, the iPhone 8 64GB edition’s exchange value will be Rs 13,000, which will further bring down the cost of the new iPhone SE 2022 to Rs 28,900.

Talking about the specifications, the new Apple iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch LCD display and is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which was first featured in the iPhone 13 series smartphone. On the rear panel, the SE3 features a 12.0-megapixel wide-angle camera and in the front, it has a 7-megapixel shooter.