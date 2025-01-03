iPhone 17 series to introduce the slimmest device this year: Expected variants, features and price

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is already working towards the biggest iPhone launch of the year which will be taking place in September 2025. This time iPhone 17 series is rumoured to include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max- bringing innovative designs, enhanced features and a new model that could fill the gap between standard and Pro versions.

Design overhaul across the lineup

Apple is expected to introduce significant design upgrades across all four models. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max might feature a durable combination of aluminium and glass, while the iPhone 17 Air and standard iPhone 17 are tipped to showcase a more minimalist aesthetic.

One of the key highlights is the horizontal camera layout on the standard model, a first for Apple. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air could stand out with its single, centrally-placed camera, giving it a sleek and unique look. Display improvements are also anticipated, with ProMotion technology bringing 120Hz refresh rates to all models for smoother visuals.

Specifications: A leap forward in performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 series will likely feature the next-gen A19 chip, built on a 3nm process, promising lightning-fast performance and efficiency. While the Pro models are rumoured to pack 12GB RAM, the iPhone 17 Air and standard models may include 8GB RAM.

For photography enthusiasts, the Pro Max might include a triple-camera setup with three 48MP lenses, while the iPhone 17 Air could sport a single 48MP rear camera. Across the lineup, Apple is expected to double the front camera resolution to 24MP, enhancing selfie and video quality.

iPhone 17 Air: Slimmest iPhone yet

The iPhone 17 Air is poised to become Apple’s thinnest smartphone ever, with a thickness of just 6.25mm. Positioned as a mid-tier option, it might replace the ‘Plus’ model, offering portability without compromising on performance. Its 6.6-inch display and minimalist design could attract users seeking a balance between affordability and cutting-edge features.

Launch date and pricing in India

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 series during its fall event in September 2025. Pricing rumours suggest:

iPhone 17 Air : Positioned as a budget-friendly mid-range option

: Positioned as a budget-friendly mid-range option Standard iPhone 17 : Starting at Rs 79,900

: Starting at Rs 79,900 Pro Models: Starting at Rs 1,19,900

Apple fans can expect exciting upgrades across the lineup, with the iPhone 17 Air emerging as a game-changing addition to Apple’s portfolio.

