iPhone 16 Series launched: Here's how iPhones have evolved in last 17 years

Apple iPhone 16 series was launched globally on 9 September 2024. The new iPhone comes with Apple Intelligence, camera button, new chipset and many new features. Apple Intelligence is Apple’s AI-based features and the camera button allows easy camera control. Over the last 17 years, Apple has introduced several iPhone models, each with new upgrades. The first iPhone was launched in 2007, and since then, Apple has continued to enhance its iPhone lineup with new features and improvements.

Here is a summary of the major upgrades in each iPhone model:

1. iPhone (2007): This was the first iPhone, featuring 2G network support.

2. iPhone 3G (2008): The first iPhone with 3G network support.

3. iPhone 4 (2010): This model introduced a stainless frame and Apple's custom-designed chip.

4. iPhone 4s (2011): Siri was introduced for the first time in this model.

5. iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c (2013): The first iPhones to feature Touch ID.

6. iPhone 6 series (2015): Introduced a 12MP camera.

7. iPhone 7 series (2016): The first iPhone to feature IP67 certified water and dust resistance.

8. iPhone 8 series (2017): Introduced glass panels and wireless charging.

9. iPhone X series (2018): Featured a Liquid Retina display, bezel-less design, and smart HDR photography camera. Also the first model with an OLED panel.

10. iPhone 11 series (2019): Included a larger battery and an ultra-wide lens.

11. iPhone 12 series (2020): The first iPhones with 5G support.

12. iPhone 13 series (2021): Featured a Pro-Motion technology OLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

13. iPhone 14 series (2022): Introduced a dynamic island display and completely removed the bezel from the Pro model.

14. iPhone 15 series (2023): Included a titanium frame in the Pro model, USB Type C support, an action button, and a 48MP camera.

