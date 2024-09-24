iPhone 16 Pro faces touchscreen problems, leaves buyers fuming

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 16 Pro screen

The iPhone 16 series was recently launched worldwide, with all models available for purchase since September 20. However, some users of the newly released iPhone 16 Pro have encountered issues with the phone's touchscreen. Reports have surfaced on social media platforms, with users experiencing unresponsive touch screens when swiping or tapping the phone. According to a report by 9To5Mac, numerous iPhone 16 Pro users have voiced their concerns online, citing unresponsiveness when interacting with the phone's display. This lack of responsiveness may stem from a bug caused by either hardware or software issues.

Many users have taken to social media to report problems with the iPhone 16 Pro's touchscreen. They have noted unresponsiveness after tapping or swiping the screen, particularly near the camera control on the right side. Some speculate that the issue may be related to the phone's very thin bezel.

No Response from Apple

As of now, Apple has not addressed the touchscreen issues reported with the iPhone 16 Pro. All models in the iPhone 16 series run on the iOS 18 operating system. If this is a software-related glitch, it is possible that the issue will be resolved with the upcoming iOS 18.1 update.

iPhone 16 Pro Features

The iPhone 16 Pro was launched in India at an initial price of Rs 1,19,900. It boasts a 6.3-inch display and a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 48MP main camera, a 48MP secondary camera, and a 12MP third camera. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, Bigbasket, the online grocery delivery platform, has teamed up with Tata Croma to offer the iPhone 16. Customers can now buy the latest iPhone series by visiting the electronics category on the Bigbasket website. The company guarantees delivery of the iPhone 16 within just 10 minutes. However, this service is currently limited to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

