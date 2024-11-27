iPhone 15 gets 16 percent discount during Flipkart's Black Friday Sale

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15

The Flipkart Black Friday Sale is offering amazing discounts on smartphones, home appliances, and electronic items from November 24 to November 29. Interested buyers can enjoy discounts of up to 80 percent on various electronic products, and the company claims it's the best opportunity yet to buy smartphones. Notably, there are significant price cuts on the iPhone 15, which can be purchased at a price that is 16 percent lower than its usual cost.

iPhone 15 Discounts

For a limited time, buyers can enjoy a flat 16 percent discount on the iPhone 15, which was launched last year. After the recent launch of the iPhone 16, the price of the iPhone 15 was reduced by Rs 10,000, but the sale offers even more savings, making it available for thousands of rupees less. The starting price of the iPhone 15 is Rs 69,900, and it comes in three versions with different storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. This discount applies to all versions of the phone.

Currently, the iPhone 15 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 58,249. Additionally, customers using a Flipkart-Axis Bank card can receive a further 5 percent off. There’s also an option for no-cost installment payments. Plus, if you're trading in an old phone, you could receive an extra discount of up to Rs 32,950.

iPhone 15 Features

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display that offers vibrant colors and clarity. It also includes a handy feature called Dynamic Island, allowing for more interactive notifications. Users will enjoy satellite connectivity, which helps in emergency situations. The phone is powered by a fast A16 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth performance, and it offers up to 512GB of storage for apps, photos, and videos. The back of the phone has two high-quality cameras—one 48MP and one 12MP—while the front has a 12MP camera for selfies and video chats.

