iPhone 14 will be exported from India this year- Know more

Apple is reportedly planning to start its manufacturing for the upcoming iPhone 14 in India. The process will initiate post two months from the product's initial release in China, as per the report of Bloomberg News.

The reports have stated that the company is working with the suppliers for ramping up the production in the country and will shorten the lag in the manufacturing of the new iPhones, from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report stated citing people being familiar with the concerns.

It was also reported by sources that Apple might evaluate its shipping for the upcoming iPhone 14 from India, furthermore, the US tech giant has been looking to mitigate the geopolitical risks on supply efficiency by setting up the production unit out of China.

Though, for the short term, iPhone’s capacities, as well as shipments in India, will still have a considerable gap with China, which is certainly an important milestone for Apple in order to build a production site which is non-Chinese.

Apple has been ramping up the production of iPhones in India, and it has been further reported that the manufacture of the handset in India will be given to three contract manufacturers — Foxconn (Hon Hai), Pegatron and Wistron.

All three Apple partners are being linked to the production incentive scheme of the Indian government for mobile manufacturing. They will have to manufacture products which are worth a minimum of Rs 8,000 crore every year in order to get the incentives.

Apple is also working with the suppliers to ramp up the manufacturing in India which further shortens the production lag of the upcoming iPhone- which is typically six to nine months from the previous launch, Bloomberg was informed by the people who are already familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc. has been manufacturing its iPhones in China for a very long period of time and the company was looking for an alternative manufacturing unit for a long time, post the Chinese government's clashes surfaced global market, and added further- concerns like COVID lockdowns and clash with security breaching by the company.

Foxconn Technology has been reportedly studying the process of shipping the components from China and assembling the latest iPhone 14 at the Indian plants which are located on the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The first stock of iPhone 14 is likely to be shipped by later October or November 2022, following the September release, as per the reports.

