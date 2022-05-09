Monday, May 09, 2022
     
Intel to launch Sonoma Creek named computer vision software

Intel is reportedly working to introduce a computer vision development kit which will be named Sonoma Creek to easily incorporate AI in their upcoming products.  

Reported by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: May 09, 2022 11:18 IST
Intel
Image Source : WEBSITE: INTEL

Intel 

Intel is slated to be planning on introducing a computer vision development kit. The kit has been code-named Sonoma Creek, which will help the developers easily incorporate AI in their lined up products.

As per the reports acquired from the internal documents from Sonoma Creek, and as per the outlet which describes it to be "a software platform that promises to simplify and speed up the training of AI models for computer vision." The software is scheduled to be launched sometime in the last quarter of the year 2022.

Sonoma Creek is stated to be designed to work with Nvidia graphics along with Intel processors and further plans to support Intel's upcoming Arc graphics cards along with Intel’s OpenVino toolkit, the PyTorch and TensorFlow frameworks which are popular with machine learning developers.

Furthermore, Sonoma Creek is said to start with the training models "with a minimum of 10 to 20 images or single video,". Not only this but Sonoma Creek further comes with an intuitive web-based graphical user interface as well. These features along with others are expected and are supposed to make developing computer vision projects more approachable, the company claims.

 

