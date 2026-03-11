Instagram down: Thousands report issues accessing the Meta-owned app

New Delhi:

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta, reportedly encountered technical issues on Tuesday, affecting users on the platform. The issue appears to be affecting users in the United States the most. According to Downdetector, around 10,725 reports were recorded from the region. In comparison, users in India have also experienced difficulties accessing the platform, but the number of reports is significantly lower at 252. Meanwhile, about 135 users in the United Kingdom have reported similar problems. Users reported difficulties while trying to access the app and its services.

The reports indicate that the outage impacted a large number of users during the period when the complaints were recorded.

