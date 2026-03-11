Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Instagram down: Thousands report issues accessing the Meta-owned app

Instagram down: Thousands report issues accessing the Meta-owned app

Written By: Om Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Instagram experienced a disruption on Tuesday, with thousands of users reporting problems accessing the platform. Downdetector recorded more than 4,700 complaints during the outage.

Instagram down: Thousands report issues
Instagram down: Thousands report issues Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta, reportedly encountered technical issues on Tuesday, affecting users on the platform. The issue appears to be affecting users in the United States the most. According to Downdetector, around 10,725 reports were recorded from the region. In comparison, users in India have also experienced difficulties accessing the platform, but the number of reports is significantly lower at 252. Meanwhile, about 135 users in the United Kingdom have reported similar problems. Users reported difficulties while trying to access the app and its services.

The reports indicate that the outage impacted a large number of users during the period when the complaints were recorded.

ALSO READ: Telecom tower manufacturers flag LPG supply halt, warn of potential disruption to mobile and internet services

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Instagram Outage
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\