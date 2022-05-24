Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram introduces brighter icons along with its own typography

Instagram, the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform has announced to introduce a brighter icon along with its own typography.

The company stated that its new design system will place the content at the centre of the window, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

In a statement, Instagram stated: "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community."

The platform mentioned that Instagram Sans, which is its new typeface has been designed with heritage in mind and includes multiple global scripts.

"Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modelling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colours, is the foundation of our complete color system. Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings. We are excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient," it added.

Instagram Sans is new way for the company's global community to express themselves on Instagram in places like Stories and Reels.

