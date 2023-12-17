Instagram adds backdrop - a new AI editing tool for photo backgrounds | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram adds backdrop

Instagram, a Meta-owned instant photo/video/reel sharing platform has launched a new AI media editing tool named "backdrop". The new tool will enable the user to edit the background of an image through prompts for Stories. The company initially launched the feature for the US users, and now they have expanded it further for the global users to experience the new AI editing tool.

On Threads, Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s lead for generative AI posted, "Our AI media editing tool backdrop is available on Instagram in the US! With backdrop, you can reimagine your image’s background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased by dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded by puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story."

To use the feature, you will have to tap the 'backdrop' button which is available at the top of a new Story to start using the feature.

Once you have posted, a 'Try it' sticker will appear when you share the edited image, making it easier for your friends to use the new artificial intelligence-inclined editing feature for the first time, Al-Dahle explained.

Close Friends feature expanding

Furthermore, Instagram is also expanding its Close Friends feature beyond Stories and Notes- as the users will be able to do the same for posts and Reels.

As per Engadget, now, users will be able to share the feed posts and Reels with a smaller, yet more trusted group instead of sharing it with all the followers.

The company stated that those who use Close Friends "as a pressure-free space to connect with the people that matter most."

The developers expect that by expanding the Close Friends option to feed posts and Reels, users will be able to have "more ways to be your most authentic self on Instagram while having more choices over who sees your content".

