Instagram adds Amber Alerts feature to help find abducted children, know more

Instagram has updated the platform with the Amber Alerts feature which is an important tool which helps in locating abducted children. At the time of writing the new alert has been rolled out in the USA and it will be made available in 25 other countries in the next couple of weeks.

The action has been taken because Instagram has become a basic communication infrastructure in today’s time. Hence, this might help in contributing to the social welfare and betterment of society as well.

Amber Alerts are authorized by law enforcement and broadcast through text messages, TVs and other mediums.

With this new update, Instagram will push Amber Alerts to the users’ feeds. This indeed will make Instagram helpful in many ways, such as:

The generation today might ignore text messages but will definitely scroll through the Instagram feeds on a regular basis.

We all know that text alerts need people to click on the link for gaining more information and photos of the concerned news. But when we speak of Instagram alerts, the news will directly appear in users’ regular feeds.

Earlier, in 2015, Facebook added Amber Alerts in their News Feed segment to aware the users about the news of missing children.

While announcing the news of the Amber Alerts integration, the platform stated: “If you get one, it means there is an active search for a missing child nearby. In order to know who to show these alerts to, we use a variety of signals, including the city you list on your profile, your IP address and location services (if you have it turned on).”

Instagram’s Amber Alert will soon be made available in countries like Australia, Argentina, Bulgaria, Belgium, Canada, Greece, Ecuador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Ireland, Korea, Lithuania, Malaysia, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Malta, the Netherlands, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, Romania, Taiwan, the UK, the USA and the UAE.