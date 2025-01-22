Infinix Smart 9 HD set to launch in India: Features leaked

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX infinix smart 9 hd

Infinix is set to launch its latest budget smartphone in the Indian market which is said to be called as the ‘Infinix Smart 9 HD’. The successor to the Infinix Smart 8 HD, was debuted in December 2023. While earlier reports hinted at a January 17 launch, the latest leak suggests that the smartphone will make its Indian debut by the end of January. Here's everything we know about the design, colour options, and features of the upcoming handset.

Expected launch date and design details

As per the report from 91Mobiles, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the Infinix Smart 9 HD is likely to launch on January 28, 2025. Official teasers are further expected to roll out soon (timeline unspecified), revealing the smartphone's final design.

Leaked images also suggest that the smartphone will feature a glossy back finish, which is available in Coral Gold and Mint Green shades.

The rear design will showcase a square-shaped camera module on the device with two sensors and a pill-shaped LED flash unit for enhanced aesthetics.

Expected features and specifications

The Infinix Smart 9 HD is tipped to include the following features:

Audio: Dual speakers with DTS Audio for immersive sound.

Predecessor comparison: The predecessor, Infinix Smart 8 HD, was launched at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB+64GB variant and came with: A Unisoc T606 chipset A 5,000mAh battery A 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display 13MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie shooter.



While the detailed specifications of the Infinix Smart 9 HD are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to feature similar or slightly upgraded hardware to compete in the budget segment.

By the time of writing, we could not find anything related to the phone on the Indian website of the company, but this is expected to arrive soon, as per the leaks.

Image Source : INFINIXInfinix Smart 9 HD not yet registered on the Indian website

