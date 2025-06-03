Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G with customisable LED panels launched in India starting at Rs 24,999 Infinix GT 30 Pro retains many features from its predecessor. It is now powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC and includes a dedicated e-sports mode.

New Delhi:

Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone in India, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, which follows the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G launched in May of last year. The GT 30 Pro showcases a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design featuring customisable LED light panels on the back. Key highlights of this smartphone include the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, a robust 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging, and, like its predecessor, it comes equipped with shoulder triggers, an XBoost Gaming Engine, and a six-layer 3D vapor cooling system. Additionally, the GT 30 Pro 5G offers a dedicated e-sports mode for gaming enthusiasts.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India price and availability:

The pricing for the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 26,999. As part of a special launch day promotion, the phone's base model with 8GB of RAM will be available for just Rs 22,999 on its first day of sale.

This smartphone will be up for grabs on Flipkart beginning June 12 at 12 PM IST. It will be offered in two striking colour options: Blade White, which features white LED light panels on the rear, and Dark Flare, which is outfitted with RGB LED units.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G specifications:

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, an instant touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 2,304Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The display also supports Always-On Display, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and has TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free usage.

Powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC and paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G runs on Android 15 with the XOS 15 user interface. It features Infinix AI suite tools such as AI Note, Folax, and Writing Assistant, along with Google's Circle to Search, among other functionalities.

This gaming-centric smartphone comes with Infinix's XBoost Gaming Engine, an AI-driven VC cooling system for efficient thermal management, and GT shoulder triggers that boast a speedy 520Hz response rate. With support for 120fps in BGMI, it also features a dedicated e-sports mode.

On the camera front, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. In addition, the device features dual speakers that offer Hi-Res audio support.

The smartphone houses a 5,500mAh battery with capabilities for both 45W wired and 30W wireless charging. It also supports reverse charging at 10W wired and 5W wireless. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. For added security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor, measuring 163.7×75.8×7.99mm and weighing 188g.

ALSO READ: Begging goes online: How people are using YouTube to earn free money