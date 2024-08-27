How to enable Find My Device on Android to find your misplaced device: An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Find My Device on Android

Smartphones have transformed from mere communication tools to indispensable companions in our daily lives. They function as portable banks, entertainment hubs, and personal information repositories. However, this digital convenience comes with a crucial responsibility: safeguarding our devices from theft and unauthorised access. Smartphone companies and their operating system manufacturers such as Google and Apple are also taking many steps to prevent stealing and enhance tracking of stolen smartphones. Android allows users to protect the power off of a smartphone with a password so that the smartphone remains traceable after theft. In addition to this, Google has recently rolled out its Find My Device to help users find their devices.

Find My Device is a network of over a billion Android devices that are crowdsourced to help users quickly and securely locate their misplaced Android devices and everyday items. The feature also allows users to ring or view the location of their compatible Android phone and tablet on a map within the app, even when they're offline.

How does the Find My Device feature work?

To help you locate your device and Fast Pair accessories when offline, Find My Device can use encrypted location information sent by your Android device and others in the Find My Device network. When your Android device joins the network, it securely sends the location information of nearby devices to help their owners find them.

If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to activate Find My Device on your Android smartphone, here is a step-by-step guide.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable Find My Device on Android smartphone

Step 1. Go to the phone's settings and tap on "Security and Privacy."

Step 2. Next, tap on the "Device Finders" option.

Step 3. Then, tap on "Find your offline devices" and navigate to the next page.

Step 4. Here, select the option "With Network in all areas.

