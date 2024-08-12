How to create free AI images with ChatGPT’s help? Quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

OpenAI now offers free image generation to ChatGPT users, enabling everyone to create AI-generated images without subscribing to the premium tier. This feature is powered by DALL-E 3 and it will let you create up to two images per day.

Here's a simple guide to help you get started with creating AI images using ChatGPT, whether you are new to it or if you are an experienced user.

What are AI images?

AI images are pictures which are created by artificial intelligence and are based on the prompts or descriptions you give to the bot. ChatGPT uses deep learning technology to generate images that can range from abstract designs to realistic scenes, all depending on the input you provide.

Step 1: Accessing ChatGPT

First, visit the ChatGPT website or open the app. This is where you will be able to create your AI images. The platform has a simple interface, which makes it easy for anyone to get started.

Step 2: Entering your text prompts

Once you are on the ChatGPT platform, you will need to enter a text prompt. This is where you describe what kind of image you would like the AI to create. You could be very detailed in explaining the kind of image you want, or you could be as creative as you like with your descriptions.

Step 3: Adjusting the settings

After entering your prompt, you can customize different settings to refine your image. These settings may include:

Colour options

Image styles

Resolution

Adjusting these parameters will help the AI to create an image that better matches the vision of the user. If you are unsure of how to craft the perfect prompt, ChatGPT can assist you in writing it for better results.

Step 4: Generating the image

With your prompts and settings ready, you could generate the image and the AI will help to process your input by creating an image which is based on the instructions given by the users.

The image generation and processing might take a little time.

Step 5: Reviewing and making changes

After the image is generated, users need to take a look and see if it matches the inputs. If you are not completely satisfied, then you can tweak the prompts or settings and try to regenerate the image. This step will let you perfect your image until you get the result you want.

This new feature in ChatGPT will make it easier to explore creative possibilities with AI-generated images.

