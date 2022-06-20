How to convert a document to PDF from your smartphone?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Document to PDF from smartphone

There are so many things we do from our smartphone- from calling, to chatting to sending pictures and videos to sharing important documents. Hence, a little gadget for so many things. one thing we frequently do is sharing documents and at times, converting them and sharing them for various purposes. But some still struggle to convert the document from word to pdf- and it tends to become a task for them.

This is to let you know that it's no longer rocket science to make a pdf from your handset. The very first thing you need to have is- a good application. You must know that there are some pre-installed apps which allow you to edit a document on your smartphone.

But if you are unable to find a perfect app on your device to edit and convert the document to PDF, then here are a few tips to follow without buying any extra software.

Here are the steps to be followed:

Open the web browser. Go to Google search and type in “Image to pdf creator.” Once the converting page is opened, upload the image which you would like to convert Post uploading, click on Create PDF You will get a download option. Click on the Download And you are done

You can also convert a pdf from Google docs. Here are the steps to follow: