Honor Magic 6 Pro with 50MP front camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Honor has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Honor Magic 6 Pro was first unveiled in China in January this year along with the base Honor Magic 6. However, the company has only launched the Honor Magic 6 Pro in India. The device comes with a 6.80-inch curved AMOLED display, triple rear camera system with a 180MP telephoto lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Honor Magic 6 Pro India price and availability

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is available in two colours: Epi Green and Black. The Epi Green variant has a textured design. The price for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version is Rs 89,999. While there are no specific launch offers, customers can opt for a no-cost EMI option. The no-cost EMI plan starts at Rs 7,500 per month for 12 months. The smartphone's first sale is scheduled for August 15 at 12 AM on Amazon, and it will also be available for purchase at mainline stores in the country.

Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. It runs on the Android 14 operating system with Magic UI 8.0 layered on top.

The phone boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 1280x2800 pixel resolution, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000 nits of peak brightness. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 108MP periscope telephoto camera, 50MP selfie camera, and a 3D depth camera.

The phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and comes with dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects. It is powered by a 5,600 mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging support.

