Haier unveils F9 Front Load series with India’s first AI colour touch panel Designed for modern Indian homes, the machine offers intelligent wash cycles, silent operation, and advanced hygiene features—all managed via the Hai Smart App. Priced at Rs 59990, this premium washing solution is now available across major offline and online channels.

New Delhi:

Haier Appliances India has launched its innovative F9 Series washing machines featuring AI-powered technology and India’s only AI Colour Panel with One Touch functionality. The new front-load range washing machine has been designed to simplify laundry through smart automation and stylish usability.

One-touch AI smart washing: At the core of the F9 series is Haier’s AI One Touch Technology, which automatically senses load size, fabric type, and dirt level, adjusting the wash accordingly. This ensures optimal cleaning without manual intervention. Designed for quiet and efficient performance: Powered by a Direct Motion Motor, the F9 operates quietly, without belts, enhancing energy efficiency and durability. The AI Direct Motion Pro further boosts wash power while minimising noise, ideal for daily use in Indian households. Big capacity meets gentle fabric care: Featuring a massive 525 mm Super Drum with a pillow-shaped design, the F9 ensures deep cleaning while protecting delicate fabrics. It’s perfect for heavy Indian garments and bulky loads. AI-enabled balance system for stability: The AI-DBS (Dynamic Balance System) detects and corrects load imbalances during spins, reducing vibration and improving overall wash quality, even at high speeds.

Hygienic wash with smart features

The F9 series includes:

PuriStream Technology to purify water during each wash Dual Spray and Laser Seamless Welding to keep the drum cleaner Anti-Bacterial Treatment (ABT) to inhibit mould and bacterial growth 1400 RPM High-Speed Spin for faster drying and fabric care

Smart Control via App

The washing machine can be managed using the Hai Smart App, offering remote control and program management from your smartphone.

Made in India, For India

Manufactured at Haier’s Greater Noida facility, the F9 series reinforces the brand’s ‘Make in India, Make for India’ commitment.

Price and availability

Model: HW120-DM14F9BKU1 Capacity: 12 KG Price: Rs 59,990 Warranty: 5 years comprehensive, 20 years on the motor

Available now in leading offline stores and online platforms across India.