Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 26: Unlock free skins, diamonds and more These time-limited codes offer access to premium items like loot crates, weapon skins, diamonds, and outfits—completely free. The redemption process is simple but requires quick action as the codes expire within hours.

New Delhi:

Garena’s Free Fire Max, the upgraded version of the original Free Fire, continues to be a fan favourite among Indian mobile gamers. With its dynamic battle royale experience, players eagerly await daily redeem codes that offer valuable free in-game rewards.

Why redeem codes matter to players

One of the biggest attractions for players is the daily redeem codes, which enable the gamers to enjoy and get free in-game rewards like rare outfits, loot crates, weapon skins, diamonds and pets- without spending any additional money. These codes have a limited usage window and are suggested to be redeemed quickly. We bring to you a last-minute list with the active codes only.

These codes are a cost-free gateway to unlock exclusive items such as:

Rare outfits and bundles

Loot crates

Weapon skins

Pets and diamonds

With Free Fire Max's popularity growing, redeem codes remain a top reason why players log in daily to claim exciting rewards.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 26, 2025

Here is the official list of active codes for July 26, 2025. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FFMTYQPXFGX6 NPTF2FWSPXN9 RDNAFV2KX2CQ FF6WN9QSFTHX FFM4X2HQWCVK FFPURTXQFKX3 FFNFSXTPVQZ9 FVTCQK2MFNSK BNML12ZXCVBN FFMTYKQPFDZ9 FFYNCXG2FNT4 FFSGT9KNQXT6 QWER89ASDFGH FFDMNQX9KGX2 FFPURTQPFDZ9 FFRSX4CYHXZ8 XF4S9KCW7KY2

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Follow these steps to claim your free rewards:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, X (Twitter), or other linked accounts. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box. Click Confirm.

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox or directly credited to your vault or wallet.

Important tips for code redemption