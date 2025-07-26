Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 26: Unlock free skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 26: Unlock free skins, diamonds and more

These time-limited codes offer access to premium items like loot crates, weapon skins, diamonds, and outfits—completely free. The redemption process is simple but requires quick action as the codes expire within hours.

Free Fire Max
Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena/Apple App Store
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena’s Free Fire Max, the upgraded version of the original Free Fire, continues to be a fan favourite among Indian mobile gamers. With its dynamic battle royale experience, players eagerly await daily redeem codes that offer valuable free in-game rewards.

Why redeem codes matter to players

One of the biggest attractions for players is the daily redeem codes, which enable the gamers to enjoy and get free in-game rewards like rare outfits, loot crates, weapon skins, diamonds and pets- without spending any additional money. These codes have a limited usage window and are suggested to be redeemed quickly. We bring to you a last-minute list with the active codes only.

These codes are a cost-free gateway to unlock exclusive items such as:

  • Rare outfits and bundles
  • Loot crates
  • Weapon skins
  • Pets and diamonds

With Free Fire Max's popularity growing, redeem codes remain a top reason why players log in daily to claim exciting rewards.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 26, 2025

Here is the official list of active codes for July 26, 2025. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

  1. FF4MTXQPFDZ9  
  2. FFMTYQPXFGX6  
  3. NPTF2FWSPXN9  
  4. RDNAFV2KX2CQ  
  5. FF6WN9QSFTHX  
  6. FFM4X2HQWCVK  
  7. FFPURTXQFKX3  
  8. FFNFSXTPVQZ9  
  9. FVTCQK2MFNSK  
  10. BNML12ZXCVBN  
  11. FFMTYKQPFDZ9  
  12. FFYNCXG2FNT4  
  13. FFSGT9KNQXT6  
  14. QWER89ASDFGH  
  15. FFDMNQX9KGX2  
  16. FFPURTQPFDZ9  
  17. FFRSX4CYHXZ8  
  18. XF4S9KCW7KY2  

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Follow these steps to claim your free rewards:

  1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
  2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, X (Twitter), or other linked accounts.
  3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.
  4. Click Confirm.

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox or directly credited to your vault or wallet.

Important tips for code redemption

  1. Your game account must be linked to a social media or email login.
  2. Guest accounts are not eligible for code redemption.
  3. Codes are valid for only 12–18 hours and can only be used once.
  4. Act fast; once the limit is reached or the time runs out, the code becomes invalid.

 

Vi 5G services launched in Sonipat: Unlimited data offer for users

Elon Musk apologises after Starlink internet outage hits 140 countries

Big crackdown by railways: Tatkal rules changed, 2.5 crore fake accounts deleted
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Garena Free Fire Max
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\