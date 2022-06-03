Follow us on Image Source : ANDROID Google updates Android- helped users to be more expressive in messages

Google has announced to roll a new for its Google Keyboard, Emoji Kitchen, and some of its accessibility tools available on Android devices.

The tech giant stated that it is constantly adding new features and updates to better connect with the users.

In a blogpost, Angana Ghosh, Director, Product Management at Android said, "Today, we are introducing a set of updates to help your phone stand out as much as you do."

He further added, "From more expressive ways to message your friends, to subtle but smart upgrades to entertainment and accessibility, we ensure that every interaction with your Android device is more helpful than the last"

Previously this feature was available on Pixel phones, and now custom text stickers are expected to soon arrive at all the Android Gboard users typing in English-US format. This will further allow the user to type the voice spoke, the user will be able to select a design, and share the message with their acquaintances.

Also, the new emoji mashups have arrived just in time for summer (for those of you in the Southern hemisphere, we got you covered too) with Emoji Kitchen, the company stated.

Furthermore, there are more than 1,600 new combinations to help you express your excitement -- like when you want to show how much you're looking forward to your upcoming summer vacation or add a little hot summer twist to your usual go-to emoji.

Google has also said that the users can soon use their Play Points for in-app items at checkout, without leaving their favourite apps and games.

