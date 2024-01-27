Google unveils LUMIERE AI: Instant video making with just a prompt | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveils LUMIERE AI

Every day, technology keeps advancing, and big players like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are at the forefront, introducing new inventions to make users' lives easier. The recent buzz in the tech world revolves around Artificial Intelligence (AI), with major companies launching their own AI tools. Google, in this series, has unveiled its latest AI model called LUMIERE, specifically designed to assist users in creating videos. Let's dive into the details.

Streamlining Video Creation with LUMIERE

If you're into video making, your job just got a whole lot simpler, thanks to Google's LUMIERE AI model. This tool allows you to craft even substantial videos within minutes. All you need to do is provide a few prompts to LUMIERE, and your video is ready to roll.

Text-Based Video Creation

LUMIERE stands out by enabling users to create videos simply by writing text. This artificial tool works seamlessly for both text-to-video and image-to-video conversions. Whether it's a written prompt or an image, LUMIERE can turn it into a fully-fledged video. Google has even shared a video on platform X, demonstrating how effortlessly this AI tool operates.

Understanding LUMIERE's Architecture

Powered by a space-time U net architecture, Google's LUMIERE AI model simplifies video creation. Users can generate complete videos by providing concise titles as prompts. For instance, a prompt like "a child running in the middle of the fields" can result in a video featuring a village, fields, and a running child.

Versatile Effects on Various Industries

LUMIERE doesn't stop at basic video creation; it's versatile. You can instruct it to add effects like rain or a strong wind to a simple photo, transforming it into a skilful video. This innovation has the potential to revolutionise multiple sectors, especially benefiting the film industry, where it can effortlessly create various effects based on user commands.

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime Video to show ads from this date if you don't upgrade: All details here

ALSO READ | Vivo introduces Y100 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 80W fast charging: Check out key specs and more