Google TV enables multiple users now: Know how to access the same 

Google TV was shipped with the Chromecast in 2020, which was considered to be one of the biggest updates. In the latest movement, Google TV has updated the service- earlier it used to support only one user profile but now after adding kid profiles, Google has promised to support more profiles on a single platform. The update was long-delayed and was slowly rolling out and has finally arrived for the users.

Google TV users should now be able to add multiple user profiles to access the server which is life. This is a must to mention that the platform will still require a reboot or reinstallation of the Google TV app to start the same.

As per The Verge report, once the Chromecast has been restarted with Google TV, the display will flash on the screen stating- “Introducing profiles on Google TV”- this will prompt the option for another Google account which could be added to it.

The interface could be customised once more Google accounts are added and create your own watchlists and smart recommendations of your choice, accordingly. This update will be helpful to cut down the time it takes in order to decide on the watchlist and remove what is no longer of interest to you.