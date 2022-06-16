Google Tools to ease your travel plans- 5 things you must have on your phone

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Google Tools

Google is widely known for a number of tools which could be a life saver at times. But it can be your travel partner too, which can help you to plan your holiday and help you with various platforms, to plan a great vacation, as per the requirement.

Google is a go-to place where you can certainly look for flights, incorporate notifications from the various airline for ticket fares, offers for hotel rooms and much more.

We bring to you the 5 best features to help you design your holiday in the best possible way to enjoy, with a number of travel options at the best pricing and places to stay at.

Here are 5 Google tools to use for your vacation planning:

Google Maps

This is a must-have and could be used anywhere- Google Maps are certainly a lifesaver- no matter where you travel. Recently Google Maps added a new feature where it included toll fees and halt points during a journey on national highways (in a number of countries, including India).

Besides that, Google Maps will show you the easiest route without tolls, places to dine, petrol pumps, hotels and much more, as per the requirement.

​Google Flight

Google Flights enables you to track the fare of air tickets as per the date. It helps you to compare and understand which airlines are providing the best offer for some specific dates. You can search a route (from where to where), and Google Flight will keep you posted with the substantial discounts and offers for the considerable dates.

​Google Travel's Explore tools

If you are not sure where to visit a certain place, then this is an ideal tool for you. The Explore tool will enable you to browse locations in various countries, cities etc. It provides various budgets as per the trip length too, helping you to manage your finances accordingly.

In the default setting, Explore will let you see the flight prices, and now as per the recent updates, you will witness a pink dot and a bubble which reads ‘Explore nearby’.

Once you tap it, it will narrow your search and guide you to the places you can travel to or drive which are nearby, Also, you can select any destination to witness if it is helpful, including the hotel prices or what kind of weather to expect.

Google Travel (google.com/travel): Find a place to stay

Once your destination is decided, the very next thing that comes to mind is the stay. You can search for hotels on Google or head straight to google.com/travel. Heading to a new city? It can be overwhelming to choose what neighbourhood to stay in, but with new interest layers on the map, you can quickly see which areas have the most options for dining, shopping or sightseeing. For more popular destinations, you can also tap 'Where to stay' under the search filters, for a handy neighbourhood guide.​

Bookmark icon, for keeping a track of hotels travellers are keen on

For the vacation planners, Google has a new way to keep track of properties that you would be interested in. It enables the users to pick up their travel planning right from where they left off. You will have to tap on the bookmark icon on any hotel or vacation rental, and it will be saved for easy reference. To see your saved properties, look for the Saved tab on mobile or the right-hand panel on the desktop.