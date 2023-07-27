Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
Google invites applications for 8th batch of startups Accelerator India Focused on AI

Google's initiative is focused on empowering startups with a strong emphasis on AI. By providing essential resources and expertise, the program aims to foster innovation and drive growth in various sectors.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 19:42 IST
Google's 8th Startups Accelerator India Batch targeting AI and ML startups

Google has announced the opening of applications for the eighth batch of its startup accelerator program in India, focused on nurturing startups leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The program, called Google for Startups Accelerator: India, aims to support AI-first startups in the Seed to Series A stage. The three-month, equity-free program provides selected startups with access to Google's resources, programs, experts, and technology.

For the eighth cohort, Google is seeking Indian startups that are AI-first and working across various sectors to address complex challenges in their industries. Applications are open until August 22, and eligible startups should have AI as a core solution or product, including generative AI. They should also preferably be in the Seed to Series A stages of their development.

It has been stated that selected startups will be receiving hands-on mentorship and training in product development, leadership, design and growth. The program will conclude with a Demo Day to increase visibility within the ecosystem. After the program ends, founders can continue to receive support through the Google for Startups alumni network.

The seventh class of the accelerator program commenced in June 2023, with 20 Seed to Series A startups participating. Current Google Startups Accelerator batch actively collaborating with mentors and Google teams to tackle technical, product, and business challenges.

ALSO READ: 'X' Twitter handle seized by Twitter without warning or compensation

Google's initiative aims to empower AI-focused startups in India, offering them the necessary resources and expertise to scale their businesses and drive innovation in their respective sectors. As AI and ML continue to revolutionize various industries, this accelerator program serves as a significant opportunity for Indian startups to leverage Google's support and establish themselves as leaders in the AI space. By nurturing these startups, Google aims to contribute to the growth and development of the Indian startup ecosystem, fostering innovation and driving technological advancements in the country.

Inputs from IANS

