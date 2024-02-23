Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Google rolls out Help Me Write for Chrome: Here's what it is, how to use it

Google rolled out the "Help Me Write" AI tool for Chrome users. It is powered by Gemini generative AI and aims to help users write or refine text based on webpage content.

Om Gupta New Delhi February 23, 2024
Help Me Write
Image Source : HELP ME WRITE Help Me Write

Google is further expanding the power of generative AI to more of its products and services. The company has now rolled out the "Help Me Write" AI tool for Chrome users. The feature is powered by Gemini generative AI and aims to help users write or refine text based on webpage content.

“Using Gemini models, the new feature will help you start writing or refine something you’ve already written,” Google said in a blog post

Earlier, the Help Me Write tool was only available in Gmail and Google Docs but with the roll out of the feature in Google Chrome, it can be used on any text field on the web. Apart from helping users with writing suggestions, the tool can also understand the context of the webpage and provide users with relevant information.

“For example, as an avid gardener, if I’m writing a review for garden shears, Chrome will pull out relevant details about the item from the page to support my recommendation so it’s more valuable to other hobbyists,” Google said.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature on your Chrome browser, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Help Me Write tool on Google Chrome. 

A step-by-step guide on how to enable Help Me Write tool on Google Chrome

Step 1: Sign into Google Chrome.

Step 2: Click the three-dot menu and select "Settings".

Step 3: Navigate to the "Experimental AI" page and enable "Help me write".

Step 4: Once enabled, right-click on an open text field within Chrome and select "Help me write" to begin using it.

Help Me Write tool is rolling out with the release of Chrome M122. it is currently available on Mac and Windows PCs for English-speaking Chrome users in the US.

“With this week’s launch of Chrome M122, you can try out “Help me write” on Mac and Windows PCs starting in the U.S in English,” Google said. 

ALSO READ: Elon Musk hints at Xmail amidst reports of Gmail shutdown: Here's what Google said

 

