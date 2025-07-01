Google Pixel 10 Series' full features, first look unveiled before launch The Google Pixel 10 series is set to be launched soon, with expectations for a debut in August. Details about the features of models have already surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from this flagship series.

New Delhi:

The launch of the Google Pixel 10 series is set to take place globally soon, showcasing an array of new models including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, Pixel 10 XL Pro, and Pixel 10 Fold. This new series will serve as an upgrade to last year's Pixel 9 lineup, with details about the standard model already making waves online. Tipster ShishirShelke1 has revealed several key features of the Pixel 10 through their X handle, hinting at substantial hardware enhancements for this upcoming device. Users can also expect a fresh look and design. Notably, this phone will mark the debut of Android 16.

Google Pixel 10 expected specifications

The Pixel 10 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display equipped with an OLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The display's peak brightness could reach an impressive 3,000 nits. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the latest Tensor G5 chipset and may offer configuration options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the Pixel 10 will sport a triple camera setup, comprising a 48MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a new 10.8MP periscope lens at the back. Additionally, a 12MP camera will be available on the front for selfies and video calls, complete with extensive customization options in the camera app.

In terms of battery life, the Google Pixel 10 will feature a robust 4,970mAh (approximately 5,000mAh) battery, supporting 29W wired and 15W wireless fast charging capabilities. This flagship device will also carry an IP68 rating, ensuring that it can withstand being submerged or exposed to water without any issues.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL expected specifications

Tipster ShishirShelke1 has also revealed several key features of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL smartphone. The upcoming models feature displays measuring 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches, respectively. These displays will utilize LTPO technology with refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120Hz, and will offer a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be employed on both the front and back of the devices.

Internally, both Pro models are equipped with the Tensor G5 processor and will come with 16GB of RAM. The storage options will differ slightly between the models: the Pixel 10 Pro will offer 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, though it is anticipated that not all colors will be available in the 1TB configuration, similar to the previous Pixel 9 Pro. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will not include a 128GB variant, providing options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The camera specifications for the Pro models will remain largely unchanged, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. The front-facing camera will continue to be a 42-megapixel unit.

Both the ultrawide and telephoto lenses will support macro photography. The telephoto lens is expected to provide improved quality for macro images due to its ability to let in more light, although it will have a longer minimum focus distance compared to the ultrawide lens. Specifically, the telemacro will focus at approximately 10cm and the ultrawide macro at about 2cm.

In terms of battery capacity, the Pixel 10 Pro will feature a 4,870mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than that of the Pixel 10. This design choice is attributed to the inclusion of a vapor chamber, which the Pixel 10 does not possess, while the Pixel 10 Pro will have a larger vapor chamber than its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will introduce the largest battery in a Pixel device at 5,200mAh. Charging speeds will see enhancements for both models, with the Pixel 10 Pro supporting up to 29W charging and the Pro XL up to 39W, along with 15W wireless charging capabilities enabled by Qi2 technology.