Google Chrome users: Government issues high-risk warning, immediate action required

The government has issued a high-risk alert for users of Google Chrome. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recently released an advisory highlighting significant security concerns for desktop users of the browser. This vulnerability allows hackers to potentially access users' PCs while using Google Chrome. CERT-In has categorised this issue as high risk. The advisory indicates that a flaw in the arbitrary code of the desktop version could grant unauthorised access to hackers. Users are strongly encouraged to update their Google Chrome desktop version to address this issue.

Currently, this vulnerability affects older versions of Google Chrome. If your desktop version is 136.0.7103.113 or higher, you are not at risk. However, if you’re using an older version, it's crucial to update it as soon as possible. Google has resolved the problem in Chrome version 136.0.7103.113 and above.

How to update

To update your Google Chrome browser, start by launching Chrome on your desktop.

Once the browser is open, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and select Settings.

In the settings menu, scroll down to find the “About Chrome” option at the bottom. Clicking on it will present you with the option to update the browser.

After the update, you will need to relaunch Google Chrome. You can then verify that you have the new version (136.0.7103.114) by checking the "About Chrome" option again.

