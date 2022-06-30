Garmin Forerunner 955 with GPS Running and Solar Charging capabilities launched in India: Read more

Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 series with GPS Running and Solar Charging capabilities

Garmin has launched the new Forerunner 955 Solar and GPS running smartwatch Forerunner 255 series in India. The new smartwatch is claimed to be the first dedicated GPS-running smartwatch in the world with solar charging, and GPS running feature.

The new smartwatches from the latest Garmin series will include models like:

Forerunner 255 Basic

Forerunner 255S Basic

Forerunner 255 Music

Forerunner 255S Music

Forerunner 955

Forerunner 955 Solar

The smartwatches will be available on both online and offline platforms and will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,490 and will go up to 63,990. The fitness-dedicated smartwatches are available to purchase at Garmin Brand Store, Helios watch store, Just in time, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, and Synergizer.

About Forerunner watches:

Garmin’s latest smartwatch focuses on those who prefer to go running across the world, are triathlon-ready smartwatches which are fully equipped with an array of training features designed for professionals and mid-level runners and athletes.

Garmin further said that Forerunner 955 solar and Forerunner 255 series are designed to be worn all day and track overall well-being 24/7.

The company claims that the Forerunner 955 Solar has entered the market as the first-ever dedicated GPS-running smartwatch with solar charging.

Featuring the Power Glass solar charging lens, the Forerunner 955 Solar gives athletes up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours in GPS mode.

Furthermore, the Forerunner 255 series includes the Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music editions.

The Forerunner 255 series can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and provides up to 30 hours of battery life in GPS mode on a single charge.

Inputs from IANS