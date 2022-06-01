Fujifilm launches new mirrorless camera - Know why it's unique

Follow us on Image Source : FUJIFILM FUJIFILM X-H2S (X-H2S)

FUJIFILM North America Corporation has launched its next flagship X Series mirrorless digital camera named- FUJIFILM X-H2S (X-H2S). The camera is claimed to be the most advanced X Series mirrorless camera from the company.

But before going ahead, we need to understand how a mirrorless digital camera.

What is a mirrorless digital camera?

A digital camera accepts different lenses to fit in the camera to capture. But there are cameras which do not use a mirror to reflect the image into the viewfinder. These cameras are also called "mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras" (MILC), or "hybrid cameras" and also in fact called "compact system cameras" (CSC). These cameras come with a thinner body than other digital SLR (DSLR) cameras which are available on the market- this is because there is no mechanical mirror in the new camera. And so is the case with the new FUJIFILM X-H2S (X-H2S) camera.

Specifications of FUJIFILM X-H2S (X-H2S).

The new X-H2S includes advanced features for both still and video photography.

The camera is the first APS-C digital camera to feature Fujifilm’s 26.16MP X-TransTM CMOS 5 HS imaging sensor, a stacked, back-side illuminated imaging sensor with a signal reading speed up to four times faster than Fujifilm’s previous X-TransTM CMOS 41.

X-Trans CMOS 5, combined with the newly introduced X-Processor 5 which enables the camera to double the camera’s processing power

The camera claims to enhance overall image fidelity at lower ISOs

The camera further reduces noise at higher ISOs. Also, the subject-detection AF, which enables the maximum tracking speed and accuracy for a moving subject is made possible through the incorporation of an AI processor in the camera.

For videography, X-Processor 5 let the user to recording a 10-bit 4:2:2 video in up to 6.2K/30P resolutions.

The cover kit of the new X-H2S camera includes 1 sync terminal cover, 1 hot shoe cover, 1 file transmitter along with a vertical battery grip terminal cover, 1 cooling fan terminal cover and a memory card slot cover.

Pricing and Availability:

FUJIFILM X-H2S mirrorless digital camera is expected to be available in early July 2022 at a suggested retail price of $2,499.95 USD and $3,200 CAD (Canadian dollar), which when converted turns to Rs. 1,53,258.66. So when the camera will enter the Indian market, it is expected that the device might stand under the range of Rs. 200,000.