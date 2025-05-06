Free Fire MAX OB49 Advanced Server goes live: Here's how to access new features before roll out Free Fire MAX OB49 Advanced Server is available for a few days. Players need to register for an activation code to access new features before they roll out.

New Delhi:

The Free Fire MAX OB49 Advanced Server is now live and ready for download! Garena, the developer behind this popular battle royale game, has started the registration process for players eager to get in on the action. Those who have received an activation code can now access the server. It's worth noting that Garena regularly rolls out updates with various new features, and this advanced server offers players the chance to try these out before they are officially released. The Free Fire MAX OB49 Advanced Server will be available until the 16th of this month, specifically on May 16, 2025. Players with activation codes will have the opportunity to explore the upcoming features and can also earn rewards by providing feedback on the server, including in-game currency like diamonds.

How to Register?

Registration for the advanced server is now open. To get started, players need to visit the official Free Fire MAX Advance Server website.

Once there, log in using the account linked to your Free Fire Max. You can choose to log in through Facebook or Google—just make sure it's the account tied to your game.

After logging in, you’ll be required to fill out a registration form. This will ask for some personal information, such as your name, address, Free Fire Max player ID, and region.

Once you’ve completed the form, simply click the button to submit your registration.

Afterward, you’ll receive a confirmation message to let you know that your registration is complete.

Garena will then send the activation code to your registered email. Keep in mind that they select a limited number of players as testers, so not everyone who registers will receive a code. This is how you can access new features before their roll out.

ALSO READ: Samsung users report faster battery drain following One UI 7 update