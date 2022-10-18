Fortnite Game Update: Players to get wolf-like abilities, more

Follow us on Image Source : FORTNITE-TWITTER Fortnite

Fortnite, a popular online video game has released a new update which features "Fortnitemares", the annual Halloween event which includes the ability to transform into a wolf-like monster.

As per the reports of The Verge, the update will come with multiple new features:

There is now a DJ hanging out at the Reality Tree

Players can perform a ritual to get access to an item called "howler claws" which results in the werewolf transformation.

With the claws equipped, Fortnite players could find the other players, double jump and use melee attacks during the game. In some ways, it sounds like the wraith-like abilities from 2020.

Moreover, the latest update further brings a new Zero Build version of the classic horde rush mode, the return of Halloween-themed items like candy and a pumpkin launcher, and a handful of quests to unlock free in-game items.

In the new update, a "Custom Diagonals Keyboard Movement" setting has been added to the Mouse and Keyboard settings tab. This new setting allows the player to adjust the diagonal movement of their character to their liking.

Meanwhile, Fortnite launched its latest season a month ago, including new features like metallic substances that can turn you into chrome blobs. As a Chrome blob, users also gain the ability to air dash, allowing them to close distance on enemies quickly, the report said.

Fortnitemares runs from now until November 1st, as reported.

Inputs from IANS

