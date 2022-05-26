Flipkart App update for Android and iOS users, know all about the new features

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Flipkart App gets many new features for Android and iOS users

Flipkart, one of the eCommerce players have redesigned its mobile application. The update has been rolled out for both Android and iOS devices, and users will be able to now operate the app with the new UI, making the process of scrolling easier.

Here are all the updates and their effects:

The app has introduced a new dedicated grocery section

The updated app will follow a simple design language which will make the important and frequently used sections pop up on the top and will be easily available for the users

The navigation bar at the bottom will have five buttons - Home Categories Notifications Account Cart

The updated app will have the grocery section on the top, next to the main Flipkart logo

In the new update, Flipkart stated, “These improvements are made with respect to uniformity, predictability, ease of use and … a people-first app design."

The new navigation structure of Flipkart claims to have five times more engagement than the previous design. Flipkart has also updated the fonts, icons, vernacular interfaces, category pages, and more on the app in the latest version of the eCommerce site.

Furthermore, the app now has a new “discovery" menu which is below the search bar. This feature has options like SuperCoins, Stores, and more.