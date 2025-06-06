Elon Musk's Starlink receives licence to launch satellite internet in India: Sources Starlink is now the third company to get this kind of approval from the Department of Telecom, which oversees telecommunications in the country.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk's Starlink has received a licence to provide satellite communication services in India, as confirmed by sources. This makes Starlink the third company to obtain such a licence from the Department of Telecom (DoT). According to DoT officials, Starlink has indeed been granted the licence, and they can expect to be allocated trial spectrum within 15 to 20 days after submitting their application. This has come just a day after Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Starlink will soon start its services in India, he described satellite internet as "another flower in the bouquet of telecommunications." He highlighted how this new technology adds to the variety of ways people can connect and communicate in India.

The next step in the process is spectrum allocation, which will pave the way for large-scale service deployment. However, the Department of Telecommunications has yet to give the green light to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendations regarding satellite communication spectrum. Furthermore, TRAI has suggested that the government provide subsidies to satellite operators to enhance connectivity in rural and remote areas. Recently, Starlink launched its services in Bangladesh, charging a monthly fee of Rs 3,000 along with a one-time hardware cost of Rs 33,000.

A recent report from ET, based on insights from analysts, reveals that a company plans to launch its services in India at an attractive promotional price of under $10 per month, which is about Rs 840. This offer will provide unlimited data plans. The goal is to quickly grow the number of users, aiming for around 10 million subscribers in the coming years. By doing this, the company hopes to manage its costs more effectively and make their services more affordable for everyone.

Starlink has been eyeing the Indian market since 2021. However, its initial efforts were put on hold, leading to the refund of pre-order payments due to regulatory obstacles. The recent approval signifies a renewed effort to tap into one of the world’s most promising satellite internet markets, while competing initiatives, like Amazon’s Project Kuiper, are still waiting for the green light.

ALSO READ: Huawei launches new smart band in India starting at Rs 6,599: Here's what it has to offer