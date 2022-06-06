Disney hires Mark Bozon, ex-Apple executive to head of metaverse creative strategy

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY Disney

In a bid to help oversee the company's push into the metaverse, Disney has roped in former Apple executive Mark Bozon, who spent 12 years at the tech giant in creative and gaming executive roles.

With the title of VP, Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences, Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on "interconnected consumer experiences across immersive new storytelling canvases," reports Deadline.

The report mentioned that Bozon will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues.

Bozon was hired by Mike White, senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences.

Earlier this year, White was appointed to the role as executives from CEO Bob Chapek on down began signalling the company's intentions to have a stake in the metaverse, the report said.

The exact nature or cost structure of that initiative is not yet clear, but Chapek told CNBC last February that he considered the metaverse "a third dimension" of opportunity, it added.