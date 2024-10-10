DigiLocker integrates with the UMANG app, enabling users to access multiple services through a single platform

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Umang-Digilocker integration

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has recently announced the integration of the UMANG app with DigiLocker- India’s Digital Wallet. This partnership aims to offer citizens seamless access to a wide range of government services, providing greater convenience and enabling users to manage multiple services through a single platform. This integration simplifies citizens' interactions with the Government in an efficient, digital-first manner. By integrating with UMANG, DigiLocker has expanded the range of services that can be accessed on the go.

The UMANG app is available to all Android users, with an expansion to iOS in the works. Now, with just a few simple steps, these services can also be accessed through the DigiLocker app. By integrating with e-governance services such as UMANG, DigiLocker is committed to further enhancing accessibility and ease of living.

To utilise this new service, users need to follow these steps:

1. Update your DigiLocker app to the latest version.

2. Open the DigiLocker app on your Android device.

3. Click on the UMANG icon within the DigiLocker app.

4. Install the UMANG app when prompted.

5. Access a variety of government services in the DigiLocker app.

In other news, during a recent meeting, the parliamentary committee expressed dissatisfaction with the declining subscriber base and quality of service of the government-owned BSNL. Some members of the committee cited personal experiences of poor service on their BSNL mobiles to illustrate their concerns.

Officials briefed the Estimates Committee and assured the panel of an improved service within the next six months, mentioning plans to equip nearly one lakh mobile towers with 4G service, a substantial increase from the existing 24,000 towers. BSNL officials highlighted the company's reliance on indigenous technology as part of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and BSNL's CMD were among the senior officials present at the meeting. Discussions primarily revolved around the organisation's performance, particularly concerning its 4G and 5G services.

The committee members expressed concern over BSNL's dwindling market share, which has dropped to around seven percent, with private operators becoming the preferred choice for mobile connections.

They also noted unsatisfactory service received on BSNL SIM-equipped mobile phones, a sentiment shared by all MPs who are provided with BSNL phones.

