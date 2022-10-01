Cred launches 'Scan & Pay' feature for more secured UPI payments

Follow us on Image Source : CRED CRED

Cred, a credit card bill payment platform has launched the 'Scan & pay', a UPI payment experience for the app users. The new feature will enable the users to make UPI payments from their bank accounts which are linked to the CRED app, by scanning any QR code.

Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred said, "The all-new Cred pay experience builds on top of this with privacy-first features, personalisation and other member exclusives."

The bill payment company stated that every 'Scan & Pay' payment has been protected, and in case if the payment gets stuck and awaits confirmation from the recipient's bank, then "CRED members can skip the anxiety and initiate another transaction". The money will come back to the account soon.

Members will be assured that their money will be credited back in cases where the payment has been debited and if it has not reached the recipient, and it is later deemed successfully, said CRED.

This feature is available as a CRED member privilege for payments made using the 'Scan & Pay'.

The members using the 'Scan & Pay' feature on the platform could get 2 times rewards at partner merchants, deals on marquee brands, cashbacks and curated experiences, the company informed.

Partner brands offering curated rewards to Cred members using the 'Scan & Pay' range from Starbuck, Shoppers Stop, Puma, and Chaayos, among others.

"The country's top 1 per cent have set the stage for how India consumes and we believe they deserve an experience that celebrates their contribution," said Shah.

Inputs from IANS

