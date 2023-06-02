ChatGPT maker records 1 billion unique users per month: Report

Follow us on Image Source : CHATGPT ChatGPT maker records 1 billion unique users monthly

OpenAI, the developer of the conversational chatbot ChatGPT, is experiencing remarkable growth with nearly one billion distinct visitors per month on its website. As per the reports, this milestone positions OpenAI's website as the fastest-growing among the top 50 most visited sites worldwide. The report was published on Thursday, showcasing OpenAI's impressive progress.

VezaDigital, a US-based SaaS Webflow design and performance marketing agency, has reported that OpenAI's website, openai.com, experienced a significant surge in traffic volume. In just one month, the website's traffic grew by an impressive 54.21 per cent, according to the agency's findings. This indicates a remarkable increase in the number of visitors accessing OpenAI's website during that period.

Utilizing data from Similarweb, an Israel-based software and data company, VezaDigital, a US-based SaaS Webflow design and performance marketing agency, conducted an analysis of traffic statistics for the top 50 websites with the highest total number of visits in March. During this analysis, the agency observed and examined the traffic patterns and metrics of these websites to gather insights and identify trends within the digital landscape.

Stefan Katanic, CEO of Veza Digital said, "The ChatGPT phenomenon spread like wildfire at the end of 2022 and we expect it to soon break all records of being the fastest-ever website to reach 1 billion monthly active users in such an incredibly short space of time.”

According to the mentioned report, OpenAI's website witnessed an impressive influx of 847.8 million unique visitors in March. This remarkable figure propelled OpenAI's website up the global ranking by nine positions, securing the 18th spot among the most visited websites worldwide. The report highlights OpenAI's significant growth and popularity during that period.

OpenAI's website achieved a remarkable surge in its ranking the previous month, as it leapt an impressive 24 positions. From initially being the 51st most visited website globally, it soared to the 27th position. This significant advancement highlights the rapid growth and increasing popularity of OpenAI's website among users worldwide.

Katanic said, "We believe that AI will play a big role in over 50 per cent of businesses in the next five years, as such we are even looking to embrace this technology advancement in our daily operations as well as strategically geo-positioning of our company.”

In February of this year, OpenAI's website had already surpassed the milestone of one billion visits. Furthermore, it is projected to achieve an even higher record of 1.6 billion visits in the following month of March. These impressive numbers indicate the exponential growth and widespread engagement with OpenAI's website by a global audience.

According to the report, the US serves as the primary source of traffic for OpenAI's website, with every ninth visitor originating from the country.

