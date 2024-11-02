ChatGPT introduces advanced Voice Mode for Mac and desktop users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

ChatGPT, one of the leading chatbots owned by OpenAI, has launched its Advanced Voice Mode which is dedicated to macOS and desktop users. The new feature will enable the user to chat with the AI by simply saying “no typing required!”

This feature, which was previously available only for mobile for Plus and Teams users, will enable you to give voice commands and hear responses in a natural, almost human-like tone.It further understands different accents better, which will make the conversations smoother and faster. To use the Advanced Voice Mode, you'll need to download the latest version of the ChatGPT app.

Talk to ChatGPT without Typing!

What is advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT?

Advanced Voice Mode is not just about recognizing the speeches. It will make conversations feel more realistic and the AI could show emotions, change its tone, and emphasize words to make chats more engaging.

OpenAI has further introduced five new voice options:

Arbor

Maple

Sol

Spruce

Vale

These new voices are introduced alongside existing voices like:

Breeze

Juniper

Cove

Ember

These are nature-inspired voices which aim at creating a more personal and comfortable dialogue.

How to use the new Voice feature?

To access the new Advanced Voice Mode on your desktop, the user will have to simply enable the voice feature within the ChatGPT app.

Once it is on, you can talk to ChatGPT, and it will respond verbally.

The visual interface has further been updated- instead of static black dots, you will see a dynamic blue sphere that reacts in real-time during voice interactions.

Personalize your ChatGPT experience

This new voice feature is part of a larger effort from OpenAI, to make ChatGPT more customizable.

Users could set ‘Custom Instructions’ to tailor responses to their preferences.

Furthermore, the Memory feature will enable ChatGPT to remember past conversations, by making its responses more relevant over time.

Improved accent recognition

Advanced Voice Mode has been working on improving its ability to understand various accents, which will help the user reduce misunderstandings and speed up the responses. However, the previously discussed ‘Sky’ voice, which had a Hollywood connection, is not included in this release due to legal issues.

OpenAI is also working on future features like video and screen sharing, which will allow ChatGPT to process visual and audio input at the same time.

